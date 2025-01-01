Thousands run the track for good luck in 2025

More than 10,000 runners took part in the 21k half marathon and 5k fun run at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District wishing for a year of health and fitness.

Over 10,000 runners gathered at the Shanghai International Circuit in Jiading District on the first day of the New Year for the 2025 Run The Track, wishing for a year of health and fitness. About 6,000 took part in the 21-kilometer half marathon – almost four laps around the 5.4-kilometer track, while the rest participated in the 5k fun run.

Ti Gong

Bi Jinghan was the first male runner to cross the finish line, clocking 1:08:12. The women's crown went to Ye Shuqi who completed the distance in 1:17:22. "For me, there could not be a better start for the New Year," said Bi. "(Kenyan runner Eliud) Kipchoge has challenged the two-hour marathon record on this F1 track. I'm very proud to follow in the footsteps of a legend," he added.

Ti Gong

Run The Track was first held in Shanghai in 2015. The Shanghai International Circuit, which hosts the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix, is shaped like the Chinese character "shang," meaning up. Runners hope running along the track will bring them good luck and help them achieve higher personal goals in 2025. This year's race was also the country's only A1 level marathon event certified by the China Athletics Association to be held on New Year's Day. Some 100 medical staff and 410 volunteers served for the event. The 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix will be held at the circuit from March 21 to 23.