Hungarian legendary gymnast Agnes Keleti dies at 103

Agnes Keleti, a gymnastics icon and one of Hungary's most celebrated athletes, passed away early Thursday at the age of 103, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

She was the world's oldest living Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated female Olympian in Hungarian history, with 10 Olympic medals, including five golds.

Keleti, who was hospitalized last week with pneumonia, passed just shy of her 104th birthday.

Born on January 9, 1921, in Budapest, Keleti overcame immense personal and historical adversity to achieve greatness. During World War II, as a Jew, she survived by adopting a false identity and hiding in rural Hungary, while many of her family members perished in concentration camps. Despite these hardships, her resilience never wavered.

Keleti's Olympic journey began in 1952 at the Helsinki Games, where, at the age of 31, she defied convention in a sport dominated by younger athletes. She won gold in the floor exercise and added two bronzes and a silver to her tally.

Her crowning achievement came at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where she dominated the gymnastics events, securing four gold medals and two silvers. She remains the oldest gymnast ever to win Olympic gold.

Beyond her athletic achievements, Keleti played a pivotal role in shaping gymnastics on a global scale. After the Melbourne Games, she chose not to return to Hungary and settled in Israel, where she became instrumental in developing gymnastics as both a coach and educator. Her efforts left a lasting legacy in Israeli sports, and she continued to mentor and inspire athletes until her retirement at 75.

Hungary's Secretary of State for Sports, Adam Schmidt, described Keleti in an interview with Xinhua on the occasion of her 103rd birthday in 2024 as both a "national treasure" and "an example to follow."