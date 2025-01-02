Cambridge graduate boxer, born in the UK and crafted in China

Cambridge University graduate Ellie Bouttell is currently a contracted professional boxer with Shanghai's M23 Boxing Club and has just won her maiden gold belt.

As a graduate of Cambridge University, Ellie Bouttell participated in her first amateur boxing match at the age of 24. Four years after turning professional, the Briton won her first title in Shanghai last weekend. Nottingham-born Bouttell is currently a contracted professional boxer with Shanghai's M23 Boxing Club. Her father was a senior accountant designated to Beijing, therefore, Bouttell visited China frequently as a child during holidays, even attending an international school in the Chinese capital for two years. She was later admitted to Cambridge University, attaining both her undergraduate and master's degrees in Chinese. After graduation, she worked as an English teacher in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province.

Bouttell's participation in sports started in college when she practiced powerlifting. "You need partners when doing sports. But after I came to China, my friends in powerlifting were not around," she told Shanghai Daily. "And there happened to be a boxing gym opposite my school in Hangzhou, so I decided to give it a try." Soon, Bouttell became addicted to boxing. Strict training and self-discipline allowed her to make rapid progress, build confidence and find her real passion. After the outbreak of the pandemic, Bouttell went back to Britain, where she participated in amateur competitions for the first time. In 2023, she decided to return to China and joined the M23 Shanghai.

"Boxing does have a longer history in the United Kingdom, where there are many different competitions," Bouttell explained her decision. "But boxing is a very personal sport, and it is very important to find a team that suits you." Bouttell said that in Britain, many boxers gain experience in actual combat, but their basic skills are not solid enough. While in China, the training system and methods within the national system are standardized. A boxer can concentrate on practicing skills, and then test them and gradually improve in actual combat. At M23, Bouttell trains with her trusted coach Ricky Liang, who used to be an athlete within the national system and has won several national championships.

Another reason for Bouttell to choose China is that she considers Shanghai a more comfortable and convenient city to live in. Thanks to her fluent Chinese, she gives boxing classes regularly at the club to earn a living. "She is able to integrate the characteristics and training methods of British and Chinese boxing very well," M23 Shanghai manager Huang Chen told Shanghai Daily. Huang admires Bouttell's understanding and management of her own body. "She pays great attention to avoiding injuries, because she knows very well that this is the biggest enemy of professional sports," he said. "Therefore, she attaches great importance to recovery after high-intensity training, trying to prolong her career and avoid any sequelae to the body."

Last weekend, M23 organized the "All Good Fights" boxing night in Shanghai, featuring 13 bouts. The main card combat was a WBC (World Boxing Council) Far East Bantamweight Championship bout between Bouttell and Renu Phogat from India. After 10 rounds of competition, Bouttell's advantage in stamina and strength helped her to win the first gold belt in her career. "She is a boxer born in the UK and crafted in China," said Huang. "We hope to fulfill Bouttell's boxing dream together with her, and hope that she can become a role model for more Chinese boxing enthusiasts." In addition to boxing, Boutell sets aside some time every day to improve her Chinese. She reads newspapers, extracts her favorite idioms and proverbs to enrich her vocabulary. "Boxing is very important, yet it is not everything in life," she pointed out. "Even if I'm no longer a professional boxer one day, all these experiences are worth it."

