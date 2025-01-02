﻿
Djokovic, Sabalenka through to Brisbane quarters, China's Yuan Yue out

Xinhua
  22:50 UTC+8, 2025-01-02       0
Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka won through to the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International on Thursday, while China's Yuan Yue was knocked out of the tournament.
AFP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia pretends to play the violin after winning his men's singles match against Gael Monfils of France at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on January 2, 2025.

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka won through to the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International on Thursday, while China's Yuan Yue was knocked out of the tournament.

Djokovic extended his career unbeaten streak against French veteran Gael Monfils to 20 matches with a 6-3, 6-3 win in one hour and 12 minutes on Thursday night at the key warm-up event for the Australian Open.

The victory takes Djokovic one step closer to his 100th career singles title.

"I've never won the Brisbane International. Hopefully, this is the year, that's why I'm here," he said on court after the match.

The 10-time Australian Open champion converted all three of his breakpoint opportunities against Monfils and saved the only opportunity he conceded with an ace.

Sabalenka, the world number one and two-time reigning Australian Open champion, had a tougher challenge against 15th seed Yulia Putintseva but prevailed 7-6 (2), 6-4 in one hour and 49 minutes.

Since the start of 2023, Sabalenka has won 24 matches in Australia and lost only once, in the Brisbane International final in 2024.

Earlier on Thursday, Yuan Yue was beaten by Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes.

Yuan won only 45 percent of points on her own serve for the match compared to 60.4 percent for Kalinina.

Djokovic will play Reilly Opelka for the first time in the quarterfinals on Friday night, while Sabalenka will face Marie Bouzkova, who beat 10th seed Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday evening.

The men's reigning champion, second seed Grigor Dimitrov, will also be in action against Australia's Jordan Thompson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     