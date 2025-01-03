ITTF forms task force after top players withdraw from WTT rankings

The International Table Tennis Federation is to seek feedback from players and review existing regulations following the withdrawal of top players from the WTT world rankings.

A task force will gather input from players, team members, coaches, and relevant ITTF bodies.

As part of the initiative, the ITTF will host a forum during the Singapore Smash 2025, from January 30 to February 9, providing an open platform to address concerns.

Earlier, Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng both cited WTT's new withdrawal fine system as the reason for their decision to withdraw from the rankings.

According to the 2025 WTT Handbook, the top 10 ranked players who withdraw no later than one week before the tournament starts face a US$5,000 fine. If they withdraw within one week of the start or miss the event entirely, the fine increases to US$6,000.

In addition, if they participate in a club event or exhibition match during the same week of withdrawal, a further US$5,000 fine is imposed.

Fan has said he finds the regulation "simply unbearable."