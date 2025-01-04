Real Madrid goes top in La Liga after 10 man fightback while Pontevedra stuns Mallorca in Copa

Real Madrid came back from a goal down with 10 men to go top of La Liga with a 2-1 win away to struggling Valencia on Friday night.

Madrid looked dead and buried, but Jude Bellingham helped inspire a late fightback against a rival that remains deep in the relegation zone.

Hugo Duro put Valencia ahead in the 26th minute with a close-range finish after Thibaut Courtois could only parry Javi Guerra's powerful shot.

The goal was just a reward for the positive start Valencia made in Carlos Corberlan's first game as coach after replacing Ruben Baraja in the home dugout. Still, his side rode their luck in the opening minutes of the second half.

Bellingham sent a penalty against the post in the 55th minute after Kylian Mbappe had been brought down. Shortly afterward, Mbappe had a goal ruled out for a very tight offside Madrid pressed hard.

Madrid was down to 10 men in the 77th minute when Vinicius Jr was sent off after aggression on Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, and the forward could face a long ban after turning on the referee after the decision.

However, despite having a man less, Madrid turned the game around with Bellingham setting up Luka Modric to level six minutes from time, and the England international won the game deep into injury time when he took advantage of a horrific mistake between Valencia defenders Dimitri Foulquier and Hugo Guillamon to score the winning goal.

Luis Rioja then hit the post for Valencia in the closing seconds.

In the Copa del Rey, fourth-tier Pontevedra produced the first upset in the three games from the third round of the competition played earlier in the day when they hammered last season's beaten finalists Mallorca, 3-0.

The impressive Dalisson de Almeida scored a magnificent goal to put his side ahead in the 21st minute, and any suspicion that the goal was down to luck was overturned in the second half when Yelko Pino and Rufo Sanchez scored second-half goals to confirm Pontevedra's second top-flight scalp after beating Villarreal in the second round.

Getafe needed a goal in extra-time from striker Borja Mayoral to get past second-division high-fliers Granada in a tight game, with the striker taking advantage of some excellent work from Bertug Yidirim to score from close range in the 93rd minute.

Jorge de Frutos scored twice as Rayo Vallecano won 3-1 away to second-division Racing Ferrol. De Frutos scored from a tight angle and then with a near-post header after Alfonso Espina put Rayo ahead in the eighth minute with a thumping shot from around 35 meters.

Ferrol's consolation came in the closing minutes when the match had long been decided.