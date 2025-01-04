News / Sport

China takes first World Cup victory in skeleton mixed team race

  15:34 UTC+8, 2025-01-04
Zhao Dan and Lin Qinwei of China made history by winning the 2024-2025 season's second skeleton mixed team race at the IBSF World Cup in Winterberg, Germany on Friday.
The victory marked China's first-ever World Cup triumph in the team skeleton competition, an event set to debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Zhao and Lin completed their runs with 2:00.87, which was 0.10 seconds ahead of Austria's Janine Flock and Samuel Maier, who claimed the silver medal. The second Chinese team, featuring Li Yuxi and Yin Zheng, took bronze in 2:01.28.

"We are very happy. This is China's first victory in the team event. We have really done a good job," said the winners.

"Janine did a great job. I had to fight to get my focus now in the evening. We can be really happy with the silver medal," said Maier.

Germany's best finish came from Hannah Neise and Felix Keisinger, who secured fifth place on home soil.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
