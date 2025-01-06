3 clubs disqualified for 2025 Chinese professional football leagues

Cangzhou Mighty Lions, Guangzhou FC and Hunan Xiangtao were not included in the clubs eligible for the 2025 season's Chinese professional leagues.

In the list the Chinese Football Association announced on Monday, a total of 49 clubs, including Chinese Super League champion Shanghai Port, gained the admission to compete in the new season, following the clubs' material submission, review and approval by member associations, systematic review by the CFA, debt repayment announcement, and the clubs' resolving complaints within the specified time.

Based on it, CSL side Cangzhou, second-division Guangzhou, and third-tier Hunan failed to make it into the admission list, and consequently, will not be able to participate in the new season's professional leagues.

The CFA added that for clubs that did not obtain the eligibility due to arrears and debts, it will continue to follow up and handle the situation in accordance with relevant regulations.