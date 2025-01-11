Former Chinese international Yu appointed Beijing Guoan U17 head coach

Former Chinese national football team player Yu Dabao has been named as the head coach of Beijing Guoan's U17 team, the Chinese Super League club announced on Friday.

After his contract with Beijing Guoan expired at the end of 2024, Yu decided to end his playing career and expressed a strong willingness to help more Chinese youth enjoy football in the long run.

After becoming Beijing Guoan's U17 head coach, the 36-year-old took talent reserve as a priority. The club then released a registration notice, encouraging players born in 2009 to sign up for the football academy.

"It's great to see more retired players dedicated to youth training. The valuable experience of veterans is conducive to cultivating the youth's thinking ability, self-confidence, and mentality under pressure," said Beijing Guoan general manager Li Ming.

Since joining Beijing Guoan in 2015, Yu has made 229 appearances for the club in 10 seasons, scoring 27 goals and delivering 21 assists. He also scored 19 goals in 65 matches for China's national team.