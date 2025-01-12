41 Chinese chess individuals penalized for cheating

A total of 41 individuals, including prominent players of the board game Xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, have been penalized for their involvement in cheating scandals, announced the sport's governing body in China on Sunday.

According to a statement of the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of China, Zhao Xinxin, a Chinese chess grand master, along with Wang Yang and Zheng Weitong, received lifetime bans from participating in the sport. Another grand master Wang Kuo and 33 others were subjected to varying lengths of bans, while four individuals were given circulated notices.

These sanctions were the result of an investigation into the "Recording Gate" scandal, which was launched in April 2023, with the findings disclosed on Sunday.