News / Sport

41 Chinese chess individuals penalized for cheating

Xinhua
  11:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0
A total of 41 individuals, including prominent players of the board game Xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, have been penalized for their involvement in cheating scandals.
Xinhua
  11:33 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0

A total of 41 individuals, including prominent players of the board game Xiangqi, also known as Chinese chess, have been penalized for their involvement in cheating scandals, announced the sport's governing body in China on Sunday.

According to a statement of the Chess and Cards Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sports of China, Zhao Xinxin, a Chinese chess grand master, along with Wang Yang and Zheng Weitong, received lifetime bans from participating in the sport. Another grand master Wang Kuo and 33 others were subjected to varying lengths of bans, while four individuals were given circulated notices.

These sanctions were the result of an investigation into the "Recording Gate" scandal, which was launched in April 2023, with the findings disclosed on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     