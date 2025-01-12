News / Sport

Zou, Lofton named CBA Players of the Week

Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0
Fujian Sturgeons small forward Zou Yang and Shanghai Sharks power forward Kenneth Lofton were named the Chinese Basketball Association's Players of the Week on Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2025-01-12       0

Fujian Sturgeons small forward Zou Yang and Shanghai Sharks power forward Kenneth Lofton were named the Chinese Basketball Association's Players of the Week on Sunday.

Zou averaged 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 39 minutes of action per game between the 27th and 29th round, helping Fujian win two of three matches. The CBA sophomore shot 57.6percent from the field and 62.5percent from 3-point range down the stretch.

Zou contributed 22 points, 16 rebounds and two steals against the Sichuan Blue Whales, and 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals against the Shanxi Loongs, with his efficiency fueling Fujian back to winning ways.

Lofton powered Shanghai to three consecutive wins over the past week, with an average of 33.0 points, 16.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 34 minutes of playing time per match. The American forward shot 62.7percent from the floor, and sank 2.3 shots from beyond the arc on average with a shooting percentage of 43.8percent.

Lofton finished with 43 points, 18 rebounds and six assists against the Tianjin Pioneers, and 37 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists against the Beijing Royal Fighters.

By the 29th round, Shanghai has bounced back strongly from a 1-10 start with a 15-game winning streak, currently sitting 12th in the 20-team table.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     