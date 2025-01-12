Zou, Lofton named CBA Players of the Week

Fujian Sturgeons small forward Zou Yang and Shanghai Sharks power forward Kenneth Lofton were named the Chinese Basketball Association's Players of the Week on Sunday.

Zou averaged 19.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals in 39 minutes of action per game between the 27th and 29th round, helping Fujian win two of three matches. The CBA sophomore shot 57.6percent from the field and 62.5percent from 3-point range down the stretch.

Zou contributed 22 points, 16 rebounds and two steals against the Sichuan Blue Whales, and 23 points, nine rebounds and three steals against the Shanxi Loongs, with his efficiency fueling Fujian back to winning ways.

Lofton powered Shanghai to three consecutive wins over the past week, with an average of 33.0 points, 16.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.3 steals in 34 minutes of playing time per match. The American forward shot 62.7percent from the floor, and sank 2.3 shots from beyond the arc on average with a shooting percentage of 43.8percent.

Lofton finished with 43 points, 18 rebounds and six assists against the Tianjin Pioneers, and 37 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists against the Beijing Royal Fighters.

By the 29th round, Shanghai has bounced back strongly from a 1-10 start with a 15-game winning streak, currently sitting 12th in the 20-team table.