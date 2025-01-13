News / Sport

China's Yuan knocked out of Australian Open

China's Yuan Yue put up a determined fight but was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.
Yuan rallied from a set down to force a decider but ultimately fell 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova after two hours and 16 minutes at Melbourne Park.

The world No. 53 led 2-0 in the deciding set but could not hold onto the advantage against the powerful Russian veteran.

After dropping the opening set, Yuan dominated early in the second, surging to a 4-0 lead.

However, Pavlyuchenkova, competing in her 15th Australian Open, responded by winning four consecutive games to level the set. Yuan regained composure, breaking Pavlyuchenkova's serve and holding to close out the set and force a third.

In the deciding set, Pavlyuchenkova once again rallied from 0-2 down, winning four straight games to seize control.

Yuan broke back and had a chance to level the score at 4-4, but consecutive forehand winners from Pavlyuchenkova denied her. The Russian then converted her first match point in the following game.

Pavlyuchenkova hit 54 winners in the match - more than double Yuan's 25 - and won 64 percent of her first serve points compared to Yuan's 53 percent.

She will play compatriot Anastasia Potapova in the second round ahead of a possible third round match against Chinese star Zheng Qinwen. Enditem

Source: Xinhua
﻿
