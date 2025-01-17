CBA league's All-Star Game starters announced

Starters for the 2025 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league's All-Star Game were announced on Friday, with Guangdong Southern Tigers point guard Xu Jie and Xinjiang Flying Tigers guard Zhao Rui leading in the fan vote in their respective conference.

During the fan vote from December 26, 2024 to January 15, 2025, Xu received 842,453 votes to lead the southern conference and also become the leading vote-getter overall. He will be joined by Hu Jinqiu from the Zhejiang Lions, Shenzhen Leopards coach-player Zhou Peng, Kenneth Lofton from the Shanghai Sharks, and Guangzhou Loong Lions guard Guo Ailun in Team South's starting lineup.

For Team North, Zhao earned 694,140 votes, while other starters are Beijing Ducks duo Zhou Qi and Zeng Fanbo, Qingdao Eagles center Yang Hansen, and Liaoning Flying Leopards guard Zhao Jiwei.

The starters were selected by fans and a media panel. Fans accounted for 75 percent of the vote to determine the starters, while media accounted for 25 percent.

After all votes were tallied, players were ranked in each conference by position (guard and front court) within each of the two voting groups. Each player's score was calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes and the media votes. The two guards and three front court players with the best score in each conference were named starters.

The 2025 CBA All-Star Weekend will take place in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin Province from February 28 to March 2.