Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games to emphasize green, eco-friendly concepts

With just three weeks to go before the 9th Asian Winter Games opens in northeast China's Harbin, the principles of green and eco-friendly have been emphasized by the organizers.

Wang Hesheng, vice chairman and secretary-general of the organizing committee for Harbin 2025, introduced that all ice events will utilize existing venues and facilities, with renovations having been conducted on refrigeration, dehumidification, lighting, heating, and networking systems.

After the Games, these venues will be opened to the public with higher standards, better environments, and more complete functions.

Wu Fei, a teacher at Harbin Sport University, shared her expectations regarding the legacy of the 9th Asian Winter Games for her institution.

"The indoor ice rink at Harbin Sport University will host the ice hockey competitions during the Asian Winter Games. Following the Games, the university will have a more professional space for daily teaching and training," Wu said.

The rink has received professional upgrades in preparation for the Games, which not only eliminates the need for new facilities but also enhances the standards of the university's ice and snow sports infrastructure.

The Heilongjiang Ice Training Center is designated for athletes' preparations for speed skating, short track speed skating, and figure skating events at the games.

Wu Xian, the chief engineer of the center, introduced that the facilities originated from older sites, with the speed skating rink completed in 1995 based on an outdoor arena, and the multi-functional rink constructed in 1983.

In anticipation of the 9th Asian Winter Games, these venues have undergone extensive renovations.

"We renovated the roof and exterior walls of the speed skating rink, incorporating a heat-insulation system and waterproofing. The lighting system has been upgraded, refrigeration capacity has been increased, and a heat recovery system has been installed, significantly enhancing the venue's energy efficiency.

"We have replaced gasoline-powered ice resurfacing machines with electric alternatives, thereby further improving the environmental sustainability of the venue," Wu Xian said.

This is also the first time in history that 100percent green electricity will be guaranteed during the Asian Winter Games, covering both the venue renovations and the Games' operations.

Liu Qinghui, head of the environmental protection task force at the organizing committee, explained that green energy sourced from wind and solar power will be consistently supplied to the venues throughout the Games to fulfill their energy requirements.

"We have implemented a rigorous selection process for quality material suppliers and brands for venue renovations, creating a 'green material' whitelist after conducting environmental assessments to guarantee that all materials used are eco-friendly. We have minimized the utilization of adhesives, opting instead for riveted or assembled structures wherever feasible," Liu added.

The organizing committee has also introduced new energy vehicles to cater to transportation needs during the Games, underscoring that the green and low-carbon approach is not only a fundamental principle of the Games but is also expected to positively influence daily life in the future.