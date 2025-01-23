News / Sport

Formula E announces new pit stop rule to make races more exciting

Formula E's new Pit Boost rule will showcase cutting-edge EV (electric vehicle) ultra-fast recharging technology while adding a new dimension to races for the world championship.
The Formula E World Championship announced on Thursday that it will introduce a new Pit Boost rule to enhance unpredictability and excitement for Season 11 motor races.

The Pit Boost is a mid-race pit stop that can provide a 10 percent energy increase (3.85kWh) to race cars through a 30-second, 600kW rapid energy boost in the pitlane.

The new Pit Boost rule will showcase cutting-edge EV ultra-fast recharging technology.
Ti Gong

The new Pit Boost rule will showcase cutting-edge EV ultra-fast recharging technology.

Drivers and teams will have to weigh the benefits of an energy boost against the risk of losing track position during the pit stop. Choosing the optimal moment for their Pit Boost will be pivotal, introducing heightened stakes and an extra layer of drama to the race.

The Pit Boost will debut during the Jeddah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on February 14-15. It will also appear in the double-header Shanghai E-Prix, which will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on May 31 and June 1.

"The new Pit Boost is expected to increase the potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists, and human ingenuity for the races," said Alberto Longo, co-founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E.

Pit Boost will appear in the double-header Shanghai E-Prix scheduled for May 31 and June 1.
Ti Gong

Pit Boost will appear in the double-header Shanghai E-Prix scheduled for May 31 and June 1.

"As a series born to enhance the technology transfer from the race track to the road, it marks a step change for consumer vehicles and the future potential of EV (electric vehicle) performance," he added.

Mandatory for one of the races of a double-header, the Pit Boost includes strict protocols, allowing only one car per team to utilize it at a time. Twenty-one days prior to each race, teams will receive the race information, including the Pit Boost window, and its deployment will operate independently of the existing Attack Mode rules.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai International Circuit
