Formula E announces new pit stop rule to make races more exciting

Formula E's new Pit Boost rule will showcase cutting-edge EV (electric vehicle) ultra-fast recharging technology while adding a new dimension to races for the world championship.

The Formula E World Championship announced on Thursday that it will introduce a new Pit Boost rule to enhance unpredictability and excitement for Season 11 motor races. The Pit Boost is a mid-race pit stop that can provide a 10 percent energy increase (3.85kWh) to race cars through a 30-second, 600kW rapid energy boost in the pitlane.

Ti Gong

Drivers and teams will have to weigh the benefits of an energy boost against the risk of losing track position during the pit stop. Choosing the optimal moment for their Pit Boost will be pivotal, introducing heightened stakes and an extra layer of drama to the race. The Pit Boost will debut during the Jeddah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on February 14-15. It will also appear in the double-header Shanghai E-Prix, which will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on May 31 and June 1. "The new Pit Boost is expected to increase the potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists, and human ingenuity for the races," said Alberto Longo, co-founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E.

Ti Gong