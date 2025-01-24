﻿
Shenzhen to host women's tennis Billie Jean King Cup Finals

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be hosted by the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for three years from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation said on Thursday.
The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be hosted by the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for three years from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation said on Thursday.

The past two editions of the women's team tournament have been held in Spain – in Seville in 2023, where Canada was the champion, and in Malaga last year, where Italy triumphed.

It is the first time the BJK Cup Finals, previously known as the Fed Cup, is being held in China. The last time it was held in Asia was in Tokyo, Japan, in 1989.

The ITF said the move marked a "new era for the women's world cup of tennis".

"This represents a significant milestone in the event's history, reflecting its commitment to creating the brightest, boldest, and most unifying platform for women's tennis globally," the governing body said in a statement.

China's Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, the world No. 5, said having the tournament in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province, was a "dream come true."

"This event reflects the incredible progress of tennis in China and highlights how women's sports continue to thrive here," she added.

Retired US tennis star Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, said: "Shenzhen embodies the spirit of growth and innovation that is at the core of the Billie Jean King Cup, expanding the reach of tennis and championing the power of women's sports."

China's Zheng Qinwen hits a return to Laura Siegemund of Germany during their women's singles second-round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne in this January 15, 2025, photo.



In 2021 the season-ending WTA Finals were moved from Shenzhen to the Mexican city of Guadalajara due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The draw for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers took place in London on Thursday.

The qualifiers are being played as six groups of three nations as the BJK Finals transition from a 12-team event in 2024 to an eight-team event in 2025, mirroring the Davis Cup Final 8 format in the men's game.

Each three-day qualifiers group event will be held in one location in the week starting April 7, played on a round-robin basis.

The six group winners will join host China and defending champion Italy in the 2025 finals.

Teams finishing in second and third place in each group will compete in the 2025 playoffs, alongside the best-performing teams from the 2025 regional Group I events.

No dates have yet been set for this year's finals.

Source: AFP
