Shenzhen to host women's tennis Billie Jean King Cup Finals

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be hosted by the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for three years from 2025 to 2027, the International Tennis Federation said on Thursday.

The past two editions of the women's team tournament have been held in Spain – in Seville in 2023, where Canada was the champion, and in Malaga last year, where Italy triumphed.



It is the first time the BJK Cup Finals, previously known as the Fed Cup, is being held in China. The last time it was held in Asia was in Tokyo, Japan, in 1989.



The ITF said the move marked a "new era for the women's world cup of tennis".



"This represents a significant milestone in the event's history, reflecting its commitment to creating the brightest, boldest, and most unifying platform for women's tennis globally," the governing body said in a statement.



China's Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, the world No. 5, said having the tournament in Shenzhen, southern Guangdong Province, was a "dream come true."



"This event reflects the incredible progress of tennis in China and highlights how women's sports continue to thrive here," she added.



Retired US tennis star Billie Jean King, who won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, said: "Shenzhen embodies the spirit of growth and innovation that is at the core of the Billie Jean King Cup, expanding the reach of tennis and championing the power of women's sports."

