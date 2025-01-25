Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open women's singles title

Madison Keys lifted her first Grand Slam trophy on Saturday after denying top seed Aryna Sabalenka from becoming the first woman in 26 years to claim three consecutive Australian Open titles.

The American 19th seed started and finished strongly to stun Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a nerve-jangling final lasting two hours and two minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The American hit 29 winners in her first Grand Slam final since the 2017 US Open and prevented Sabalenka from becoming the sixth woman to win a hat-trick of titles at Melbourne Park.