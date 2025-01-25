News / Sport

Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open women's singles title

Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2025-01-25       0
Madison Keys won her first Grand Slam on Saturday, stopping top seed Aryna Sabalenka from claiming a third straight Australian Open title.
Xinhua
  20:20 UTC+8, 2025-01-25       0
Keys stuns Sabalenka to win Australian Open women's singles title
Reuters

Madison Keys of the US celebrates with the trophy after defeating Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Madison Keys lifted her first Grand Slam trophy on Saturday after denying top seed Aryna Sabalenka from becoming the first woman in 26 years to claim three consecutive Australian Open titles.

The American 19th seed started and finished strongly to stun Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a nerve-jangling final lasting two hours and two minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The American hit 29 winners in her first Grand Slam final since the 2017 US Open and prevented Sabalenka from becoming the sixth woman to win a hat-trick of titles at Melbourne Park.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     