Lin Ting-chien, Gabriel York named CBA Players of the Week

  20:43 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
Tianjin Pioneers point guard Lin Ting-chien and Zhejiang Golden Bulls point guard Gabriel York have been named Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Players of the Week.
Lin averaged 28.3 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and 1.7 steals in 40 minutes of action per game over the past week, where he also nailed 4.3 three-pointers on average.

The 25-year-old guard showed his consistency in offensive output, scoring 27, 31 and 27 points respectively in the past three matches.

York helped Zhejiang win two of three matches this week, contributing an average of 28 points, 8.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists in 40 minutes of playing time. He drilled 5.7 three-pointers per game with a shooting percentage of 48.6percent, and recorded perfect shooting percentage on free throws down the stretch.

In Zhejiang's 101-88 victory over the defending champions Liaoning Flying Leopards on January 19, York shot 8 of 13 from 3-point range to score 31 points, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
