No. 1 Sinner crushes Zverev to defend Australian Open title

Xinhua
  20:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defended his Australian Open title in style with a crushing straight sets victory over second seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.
AFP

Italy's Jannik Sinner hits a return against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their men's singles final.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defended his Australian Open title in style with a crushing straight sets victory over second seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Sinner was unstoppable in the final to sweep aside the German 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in two hours and 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

It was the 23-year-old Italian's third title in the last five Grand Slams to cement his standing as the best player in men's tennis.

Zverev, 27, remains without a major trophy having previously lost five-set finals at the 2020 US Open and last year's French Open.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
