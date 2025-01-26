No. 1 Sinner crushes Zverev to defend Australian Open title

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defended his Australian Open title in style with a crushing straight sets victory over second seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

Sinner was unstoppable in the final to sweep aside the German 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 in two hours and 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

It was the 23-year-old Italian's third title in the last five Grand Slams to cement his standing as the best player in men's tennis.

Zverev, 27, remains without a major trophy having previously lost five-set finals at the 2020 US Open and last year's French Open.