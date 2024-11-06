Hydrogen powered vehicles under the spotlight at CIIE

Electric vehicles are now well known to the public while hydrogen-powered vehicles (HFCV) remain a relatively niche field.

HFCV vehicles, which produce only water vapor on the road, are under the spotlight at the ongoing China International Import Expo.

Foreign experts told a forum on the future of global new-energy vehicles that hydrogen as a new-energy source is challenging but had great potential. Two car companies are showing hydrogen-powered vehicles at the event.

Hyundai is showing its Nexo vehicle, with a powertrain consisting of a hydrogen fuel system, a hydrogen fuel cell, and an electric motor.

Its official launch will be next year.

Hyundai has delivered 14 units to the National Energy Group, which started mass production of hydrogen fuel systems last year.

Toyota is showing its TL Power 150 high-power hydrogen fuel cell system and 260kw+ fuel cell system, which are mainly used in buses and trucks as a green and clean alternative to diesel vehicles.