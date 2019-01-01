CIIE 'regular' Henkel uses innovation to shape sustainable future

Henkel has returned to the CIIE, bringing innovative new products from new-energy vehicles, industrial and logistics packaging, to home decor.

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is taking place in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. Multinational chemical and consumer goods company Henkel is showcasing innovative solutions from its two major business sectors: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands.

A “regular” at the CIIE, Henkel is participating in its fifth expo under the slogan “Shaping a sustainable future with Henkel Innovation,” which explores how the brand is pioneering green and low-carbon development models and demonstrates Henkel’s commitment to enabling innovation in China.

For the first time at this year’s CIIE, Henkel is setting up a booth in the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology exhibition area, with the aim of strengthening its collaboration with advanced technology players in the Chinese market.

"We are greatly appreciative of President Xi Jinping's letter to CIIE, emphasizing a dedication to 'steadfastly promote high-level openness and continuously drive economic globalization toward a more open, inclusive, beneficial, balanced, and win-win direction'," said Rajat Agarwal, president of Henkel China. "With a history deeply embedded in China for over half a century, we believe that the nation is cultivating an improved business environment, fortifying the assurance of foreign enterprises, including Henkel, to expand within China.

"The CIIE exemplifies China's commitment to conducting business with the global community on an open and shared platform. This exposition draws in distinguished brands and leading-edge technologies from both China and worldwide. We eagerly look forward to reinforcing our collaboration with local and international corporations on this inclusive platform, nurturing cooperation and advancement within this burgeoning market," Agarwal added.

Henkel will also display its comprehensive solutions for new-energy vehicles, which deliver lightweight designs and improve safety and environmental sustainability across the body, interior, battery, and charging infrastructures. Relying on its non-metallic materials solution, Henkel’s lightweight solutions enable cars to reduce weight by 50kg.

Henkel’s printable antenna technology enhances 5G connectivity and provides design flexibility for smartphones. Henkel’s latest mono-material packaging solution can facilitate high-value packaging recycling, thereby promoting the development of a circular economy.

In the home decor sector, Henkel will exhibit its first Pattex full alcohol silicone sealant series, a product noted for its strong mold resistance quality.



Its exhibits consumer brands for this year's CIIE will include a Schwarzkopf Professional extreme-hold hairspray, Sublimic Adenovital Series (a high-end hair care product) and a Persil detergent product.

Henkel has also benefited from the expo experience as a driving force for its corporate development.

In June 2023, Henkel invested approximately 870 million yuan (US$119 million) in building its second factory in China's eastern Shandong Province. The new factory, bestowed with the name of an auspicious and aspiring bird "Kunpeng" from Chinese mythology, will be responsible for the supply of high-end adhesives for the Chinese market in sectors such as electronics, automobiles, medical health, equipment manufacturing, and aerospace solutions.

Meanwhile, its Henkel Shanghai Adhesive Technology Innovation Center, currently under construction, will become the second biggest innovation center for Henkel globally and provide solutions for its worldwide clients.

"Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." Henkel, while sticking to its innovation tradition, will also achieve its industrial and consumer brands fruitful results through environment protection.



Manufacturing bases of Henkel in China have achieved 100 percent green electricity generation and the company is aspiring to increase the share of recycled plastic for all packaging of its global consumer goods to 30 percent by 2025, up from 16 percent in 2022.