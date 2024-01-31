Shopping bonanza as malls prepare for New Year celebrations

Businesses across the city prepare for a rush of customers as they plan a string of activities and promotions to entertain their visitors and mark the Chinese New Year holiday.

Local landmark business districts and shopping destinations are hosting a string of activities and promotions to celebrate the Chinese New Year holiday.

As part of the city-wide New Year shopping season launched in late December, the Shanghai Commerce Commission said over 400 types of activities featuring the Lunar New Year theme will run till late February.

A Shanghai-style festive bazaar and pop-up stores are expected to inject vibrancy into the retail scene as the city embraces the peak season for family gatherings, dining and shopping.

Fully reflecting the vitality of the domestic consumption market, a series of pop-up stores and entertainments are being staged at major shopping destinations including the Jing'an Temple area, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Xujiahui, Lujiazui, and Huaihai Road, according to the commission.

In Yangpu District, a street bazaar for nianhuo, or Lunar New Year specialties, will be staged on Daxue Road and New Year coupons will be issued at over 50 canteens in the Wujiaochang area.

Dragon-themed decorations have already been unveiled while shopping venues are embracing new formats of leisure and entertainment activities to woo customers.

A lantern festival and art exhibition will be staged through mid March at The INLET as well as augmented reality gaming sessions till the end of February.

The Bicester Village Shanghai will host flash sales as well as new product launches by joining with local handicraft brands and new media artists.

Retailers are also gearing up for a New Year shopping spree in the next two weeks with local time-honored brands and specialty items expected to be a major attraction for local shoppers.

Park Hotel's signature "butterfly pastry," or hudiesu (蝴蝶酥) has been included in a gift pack at supermarket chain Aldi featuring festive design elements.

Pre-cooked dishes and combo packages from famous local restaurants such as Jin Jiang Hotel and Sunya Cantonese Restaurant have also been featured at physical stores.

Freshippo is offering a series of traditional dishes, liquor gift packs and nutritional supplements. The grocery chain also said it's keeping prices stable for around 20 kinds of the most common vegetables until mid February.

Due to the volatility and uncertainty of transport costs for vegetables during the Spring Rush, it has been securing supplies of the best-selling items from major production sites and nearby farms.

