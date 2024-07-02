﻿
Robots, AI models and future transport on show at WAIC 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will make an online speech during the opening ceremony in Shanghai of top AI event which will demonstrate real-world applications of AI in various industries.
Tesla's latest bot at WAIC 2024.

Visitors to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2024, the country's top AI event which will kick off in Shanghai on Thursday, can expect to see driverless cars, the latest robots, including Tesla's Optimus Gen 2, and real-world applications of AI across various industries.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will deliver an online speech during the opening ceremony. Top scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors will also gather to discuss the latest AI technologies, industry trends, and responsible governance in the field.

Various robots are on display at WAIC 2024.

With an area exceeding 52,000 square meters, there will be an exhibition focusing on AI large models, computing power, robotics, and autonomous driving. Over 500 companies are attending the show, including overseas giants Google, Microsoft and Tesla, as well as Dell and Schneider as first-time exhibitors.

Most on-site exhibitors are still preparing their booths and testing their robots. At the Tesla booth, Cybertrunk and Optimus Gen 2 bots will be on show while AI PCs are on display at Microsoft's booth.

A driverless car in downtown Shanghai. Driverless demos will be held at WAIC 2024.

Outside, a dedicated area houses self-driving cars from Pony.AI and SAIC AI Lab. Visitors will see these vehicles navigating a "complicated road condition" designed to simulate real-world scenarios, complete with pedestrians, bicycles, cargo vehicles, and regular cars. It reflects autonomous vehicles, with cameras, sensors and radars, are ready to operate in the city, an official from SAIC AI Lab said.

WAIC will also see the debut of a full-size "air taxi" drone developed by AutoFlight, which can hold five people.

Robots used in medical applications on show at WAIC 2024.

