Call for international cooperation in growth and governance of AI

The Shanghai Declaration on Global AI Governance, representing China's stance on artificial intelligence, was released at WAIC 2024 on Thursday.

The World AI Conference & High-level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC) 2024 opened with a ceremony attended by government officials, corporate executives and scientists, including Turing Award recipients. The four-day event is titled "Governing AI for Good and for All."

The declaration, released by Shanghai Party Chief Chen Jining, emphasizes AI governance, international cooperation, and healthy growth of the AI industry.



The founding of a UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization) Global Alliance on AI for Industry and Manufacturing Center of Excellence was also announced. It is designed to enhance global cooperation, bridge divides and promote sustainable development of AI.