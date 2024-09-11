﻿
Koji Nagai: Shanghai is expected to attract more companies, talents and investors, and become the center of global economy

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-12       0
In the last 10 years, Shanghai has globalized a lot, as a city achieving sustainable development.
﻿
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Koji Nagai, Chairman of Nomura Holdings, Inc, shares his vision of Shanghai in the next 10 years.

He said: "Nomura has joined IBLAC since the first meeting in 1989. For myself, this is the 10th meeting since I became a member in 2015.

"For us, IBLAC is a very valuable opportunity to have exchanges with Shanghai City officials. In the last 10 years, Shanghai globalized a lot, as a city achieving a sustainable development. Great examples are: establishment of 'China Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone' and 'Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.' "In this context, we were able to establish Nomura Orient International in 2019, thanks to your support. In the next 10 years, as an international financial center, Shanghai is expected to attract more companies, talents and investors, and become the center of global economy. We will continue to contribute to Shanghai's development through Nomura Orient International.

﻿
﻿
