Peter Voser: Shanghai will develop into an even more prosperous, livable and sustainable international metropolis

Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB Ltd, shares his view of Shanghai in the next decade.

He said: "Looking ahead to the next decade, I am filled with excitement and anticipation for what Shanghai will become. This city, already a global icon, will develop into an even more prosperous, livable and sustainable international metropolis. It will continue to stand tall as a center of innovation and a magnet for investment in China.

"My vision for Shanghai's future is grounded in three insights. First, our long-term commitment to this city has yielded positive results. Our presence in Shanghai dates back to 1994. Ever since, we have established successful businesses and have grown. Today, we are proud to have our new robotics factory and R&D center, advanced manufacturing facilities and green factories, all supported by a strong local team here in Shanghai.

"Second, Shanghai is undergoing a profound transformation, with industrial upgrading and energy transition at its core. This presents us with great opportunities to innovate, collaborate and lead in emerging sectors, leveraging our expertise in electrification and automation and cutting-edge technologies in digital and AI.

"Last but not least, we are impressed by Shanghai's promotion of entrepreneurship. This allows us to thrive, and we expect even greater synergies in the future. The future of Shanghai is truly inspiring, and IBLAC will play a pivotal role in this exciting journey. As a company, we look forward to working with all stakeholders in Shanghai to continue this success story together."