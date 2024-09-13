Roy Gori: Shanghai a vital hub for innovation with deep connections to the rest of the world

Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manulife, envisions Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "Thanks to its open global mindset, Shanghai is not only an economic centre for China, and the frontline of the country's economic reopening. It is also a vital hub for innovation with deep connections to the rest of the world. And the IBLAC forum is an ideal opportunity for business and government leaders to exchange insights and ideas that will contribute to the future development of Shanghai.

"Manulife has a proud history in China, dating back to 1897 when we sold our first policy in Shanghai. 27 years ago, Manulife-Sinochem, the first foreign joint venture life insurance company in China, was launched in Shanghai. From our decades of experience here, we know connecting global companies and investors to China's rapidly growing economy is part of Shanghai's DNA.

"Personally, I've visited Shanghai many times and have experienced firsthand the energy and passion of this city. It is that energy, passion and openness that has contributed to the extraordinary development here, opening unprecedented opportunities for companies within China as well as abroad. Despite its successes, Shanghai continues to offer immense growth potential, particularly in light of the Five Centers initiative, which will help to accelerate the city's position as an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technology innovation center.

"Over the next decade, we will continue to witness Shanghai's tremendous leadership in digitization, innovation and sustainability. By leveraging Shanghai's strengths, tapping into its innovation ecosystem and aligning with our strategic priorities, Manulife is well-positioned to benefit from the city's potential growth and contribute to its continued success as a global economic powerhouse. We will drive innovation within the health and retirement ecosystem by offering financial solutions to help people make decisions easier and their lives better.

"As we know, Shanghai has been delivering on its blueprint to expand the digital consumer market and cultivate a digital innovation ecosystem. To stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, Manulife has embarked on a transformative journey to embrace digitization and leverage technology to deliver to deliver differentiated and exceptional customer experiences, particularly across Asia. My hope is that Shanghai remains a place where East and West can meet, where we can openly exchange ideas and experiences, while respectfully challenging and learning from each other.

"Let us continue to drive innovation together, for the benefit of the people in China and around the world. I wish Shanghai a bright future!