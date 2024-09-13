Roland Busch: Shanghai is the right place for us to leverage the innovation potential of a powerful open ecosystem

Roland Busch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens AG, shared his vision on Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "The way you look to the future and set smart strategies for innovation. The way you focus on the big growth-drivers of digitalization and sustainability. The way you plan for your long-term prosperity.

"With your investment in the digital transformation, your commitment to international cooperation, in your clear vision for the next 10 years, Shanghai is set to become one of the world's most innovative and most sustainable cities. A city where EVs are connected to smart grids, where office buildings, and full neighborhoods, are designed and operated using digital twin. A city where every new product is engineered in the industrial metaverse, without the need for physical prototypes. A city where AI allows factories to increase productivity by 20%, and decrease carbon emissions just as much.

"Shanghai is using technology to transform the everyday for the people of this great city and Siemens is honored to play a part. The part we play is rooted in our unique ability to combine the real and digital worlds. Our contribution is based on Siemens 145 years of local presence and cooperation, plus a fully localized value chain here in Shanghai.

"Shanghai is the right place for us to leverage the innovation potential of a powerful open ecosystem. An ecosystem that spans businesses, large corporations, and in particular small and medium-sized enterprises. It spans academia, research and governments. Ecosystems such as IBLAC show how important opening up and cooperation are for success. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with you over the next years and decades to address big challenges, to create new opportunities, and to make Shanghai a model for sustainable innovation. I believe you're well on your way.