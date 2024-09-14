﻿
Holger Klein: Shanghai will always be a place where innovation meets experience

﻿
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Dr. Holger Klein, Chairman of the Board of Management and Chief Executive Officer of ZF Group, envisions Shanghai by 2035.

He said: "I am honored to participate in the 36th session of IBLAC this year – a year marked by dynamic markets and great innovations in the mobility industry, and beyond. In China's vibrant automotive market, Shanghai plays an important role with its innovative spirit and ecosystem. I'm convinced that ZF Group will continue to contribute to Shanghai's further development and its mobility sphere.

"At ZF, we're all about shaping mobility – with technologies for more safety and sustainability. Asia-Pacific, and especially China, have become an important home base for ZF and our launches of innovative technologies. For our business in the Asia-Pacific region, we chose Shanghai as the 'nerve center'. Here, we established our Asia-Pacific headquarters, along with two R&D centers and 11 plants. What makes this city distinct and will remain key for its future is Shanghai's innovative vitality and open environment.

"I believe that Shanghai will always be a place where innovation meets experience and where digitalization and sustainability are integral parts of our daily lives. It will be a place where we will expand our activities and deepen our cooperation with ecosystem partners to shape the future of mobility. Let us embrace and shape the future in this remarkable city together. "

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
