Jean-Pierre Clamadieu: Shanghai's story in 2035 is one of resilience, innovation, and sustainability

Wang Yanlin
Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-18       0
The most inspiring in Shanghai is its strong commitment to sustainability which is already visible when we see the very large number of EVs on Shanghai streets.
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of ENGIE, shares his vision of Shanghai by 2035.

He said: "We see Shanghai as a global metropolis, a digital powerhouse, and a great example to follow of green and sustainable living. Shanghai's transformation into a global metropolis is not just about towering skyscrapers or bustling economic hubs. Shanghai has indeed all the potential to become a true world center where dreams and ambitions converge through a mix of cultures, ideas, and innovations.

"As a digital powerhouse, Shanghai will be a strong participant in the global conversation on technology, harnessing the power of big data, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Shanghai will be the place in which you will find intelligence and intuition to build a launching platform for the world's next tech revolution.

"The most inspiring in Shanghai is its strong commitment to sustainability which is already visible when we see the very large number of EVs on Shanghai streets, or the size of the investments in renewable energy production. At ENGIE, we're deeply invested in this shared journey, powering cities with clean energy solutions, from solar rooftops to wind farms, through battery systems and spearheading innovation in energy efficiency and circular economy.

"In conclusion, Shanghai's story in 2035 is one of resilience, innovation, and sustainability. As the Chairman of ENGIE, I am very honored to be part of this crucial transformation.

"Together with my colleagues, members of Shanghai's IBLAC, let's continue to write this extraordinary chapter, where Shanghai shines as a global example of a city that thrives on the pillars of technology and sustainability."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
