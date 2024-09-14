﻿
Biz / Economy

Miguel Ángel López Borrego: Shanghai's three keywords – bridge, innovation and green

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0
As a company deeply rooted in Shanghai for over a century, we firmly believe that co-creation leads to win-win success.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC

Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Miguel Ángel López Borrego, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG, envisions Shanghai in the year of 2035.

He said: "Shanghai is a captivating international metropolis. Having witnessed the rapid changes of the city over the past thirty years, I am even more looking forward to Shanghai's future development. I would like to use three words to envision Shanghai in the next decade.

"Firstly, 'bridge'. As the Chinese saying goes, 'the sea embraces hundreds of rivers'. This well reflects Shanghai's open and inclusive city spirit. Shanghai, as the financial and trade center of Asia and even the world, will serve as a bridge for cross-cultural exchange on a global scale.

"Secondly, 'innovation'. Shanghai has a culture that advocates creativity and encourages novelty, thus provides fertile ground for fostering innovation ecosystems. By bringing together top talents from around the world to pioneer cutting-edge advancements, Shanghai will inject new vitality into the world's economic and social development.

"Thirdly, 'green'. Shanghai is actively promoting green development, whether through new energy development, green mobility initiatives, or eco-friendly mindset and lifestyle. I believe that Shanghai is on its way to becoming a globally recognized green metropolis. And I hope thyssenkrupp, with expertise in green transformation, especially in areas like industrial decarbonization and green transportation, could contribute to this journey.

"As a company deeply rooted in Shanghai for over a century, we firmly believe that co-creation leads to win-win success. We hope to make further contributions to Shanghai's development and continue our success stories in the next and more decades to come."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
IBLAC
IBLAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     