Miguel Ángel López Borrego: Shanghai's three keywords – bridge, innovation and green

Miguel Ángel López Borrego, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp AG, envisions Shanghai in the year of 2035.

He said: "Shanghai is a captivating international metropolis. Having witnessed the rapid changes of the city over the past thirty years, I am even more looking forward to Shanghai's future development. I would like to use three words to envision Shanghai in the next decade.

"Firstly, 'bridge'. As the Chinese saying goes, 'the sea embraces hundreds of rivers'. This well reflects Shanghai's open and inclusive city spirit. Shanghai, as the financial and trade center of Asia and even the world, will serve as a bridge for cross-cultural exchange on a global scale.

"Secondly, 'innovation'. Shanghai has a culture that advocates creativity and encourages novelty, thus provides fertile ground for fostering innovation ecosystems. By bringing together top talents from around the world to pioneer cutting-edge advancements, Shanghai will inject new vitality into the world's economic and social development.

"Thirdly, 'green'. Shanghai is actively promoting green development, whether through new energy development, green mobility initiatives, or eco-friendly mindset and lifestyle. I believe that Shanghai is on its way to becoming a globally recognized green metropolis. And I hope thyssenkrupp, with expertise in green transformation, especially in areas like industrial decarbonization and green transportation, could contribute to this journey.

"As a company deeply rooted in Shanghai for over a century, we firmly believe that co-creation leads to win-win success. We hope to make further contributions to Shanghai's development and continue our success stories in the next and more decades to come."