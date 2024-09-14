﻿
Biz / Economy

Joerg Reinhardt: Shanghai has the talent and the technology to find innovative solutions to address this transformative societal shift

The city will meet the needs of its own residents and set up the city for success in the next decade.
﻿
Joerg Reinhardt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Novartis AG, envisions Shanghai in the next decade.

He said: "For more than a decade, I have had the privilege to be a member of IBLAC and to participate in the rich discussions and constructive exchange of ideas during these inspiring and informative annual meetings. I am thankful to the Shanghai government for its long-term commitment to this platform for open dialogue, which has become an important element in the city's efforts to be a leader in innovation and to develop forward-thinking policies.

"As a representative of a global healthcare company, driving innovation is crucial – especially in view of demographic change, which has given rise to new medical challenges. Given its unique position, Shanghai has the talent and the technology to find innovative solutions to address this transformative societal shift, meet the needs of its own residents and set up the city for success in the next decade. Looking ahead, I believe the collaborative efforts between government bodies, research institutions, and the private sector, as exemplified by IBLAC, will help Shanghai cement its position as an international innovation hub. It will drive progress and, most importantly, improve the lives of people in the city and beyond."

﻿
﻿
