Biz / Economy

Mohamed Kande: Shanghai a top choice for turning dreams into reality

  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-20       0
The city's openness, inclusivity and welcoming business environment will continue to drive success.
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Mohamed Kande, Global Chairman of PwC, shares his vision of Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "In 10 years' time, Shanghai will continue to be a world-class city of charm. The city's openness, inclusivity and welcoming business environment will continue to drive success. Its deep commitment to sustainable development and green networks will support a livable, workable ecosystem where its citizens thrive. And above all, its innovative spirit will make Shanghai a top choice for turning dreams into reality."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
