Mohamed Kande: Shanghai a top choice for turning dreams into reality

Mohamed Kande, Global Chairman of PwC, shares his vision of Shanghai's 2035 outlook.

He said: "In 10 years' time, Shanghai will continue to be a world-class city of charm. The city's openness, inclusivity and welcoming business environment will continue to drive success. Its deep commitment to sustainable development and green networks will support a livable, workable ecosystem where its citizens thrive. And above all, its innovative spirit will make Shanghai a top choice for turning dreams into reality."