﻿
Biz / Economy

More multinationals set up facilities in Hongkou

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:16 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
Six companies set up headquarters and research centers in the district, marking another key step in the district's ongoing strategy to attract foreign investment.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:16 UTC+8, 2024-10-23       0
More multinationals set up facilities in Hongkou
Ti Gong

Executives from multinational companies receive certificates as regional headquarters or research centers in Hongkou District.

Six more multinationals have set up headquarters and research centers in Shanghai's Hongkou District, marking a key step in the district's strategy to attract foreign investment.

The announcement was made during the "Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future" investment promotion event on the North Bund on Wednesday, ahead of the China International Import Expo.

Hongkou District Director Lu Ming highlighted the importance of creating a competitive and business-friendly environment.

He emphasized Hongkou's commitment to becoming a prime location for international companies to invest in China. "We are working to build a rule-of-law, service-oriented, trustworthy government," Lu said.

"Thanks to the dynamic Chinese economy, SoftwareOne China has risen to become the leading entity in the Asia Pacific region within our group," said Uwe Schlager, Asia Pacific COO of the Swiss-based company that provides software and cloud solutions.

More multinationals set up facilities in Hongkou
Ti Gong

Investment projects are signed with the Hongkou government.

"By adhering to the highest international standards, facilitating international trade and investment, and protecting our legitimate rights, Hongkou has created a fair, transparent, stable, and predictable business environment," Schlager said.

In the first eight months of 2023, Hongkou attracted 16 new headquarters, with foreign investment increasing by about 33 percent, making it the second-fastest-growing district in the city.

The area is now home to 2,000 foreign enterprises from 75 countries. Notably, the district has 93 high-level headquarters and research centers, contributing to its expanding network of multinational corporations.

The event also saw the unveiling a three-year action plan to enhance foreign investment in the region.

The Hongkou government said it will continue to foster partnerships with international firms and improve services to facilitate cross-border business.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Hongkou
North Bund
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     