More multinationals set up facilities in Hongkou

Six more multinationals have set up headquarters and research centers in Shanghai's Hongkou District, marking a key step in the district's strategy to attract foreign investment.

The announcement was made during the "Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future" investment promotion event on the North Bund on Wednesday, ahead of the China International Import Expo.

Hongkou District Director Lu Ming highlighted the importance of creating a competitive and business-friendly environment.

He emphasized Hongkou's commitment to becoming a prime location for international companies to invest in China. "We are working to build a rule-of-law, service-oriented, trustworthy government," Lu said.

"Thanks to the dynamic Chinese economy, SoftwareOne China has risen to become the leading entity in the Asia Pacific region within our group," said Uwe Schlager, Asia Pacific COO of the Swiss-based company that provides software and cloud solutions.