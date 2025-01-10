Shanghai unveils initiatives to bolster industrial Internet sector
Shanghai has announced a number of measures to support the city's industrial Internet development, such as drafting an industrial large language model guideline, launching service platforms and authorizing professional service providers to boost digital transformation, city officials said on Friday.
A batch of city-level industrial Internet pioneering firms, applications, joint labs, public platforms and service providers were revealed at a conference, held by the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association.
"It's essential for Shanghai to build a complete and stable (industrial Internet) ecosystem, to empower the city's high-quality development and boost digital transformation and innovation," said Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.
The local industrial Internet industry revenue hit 180 billion yuan (US$24.7 billion) last year. A total of 45 competitive industrial giant firms and over 100 digital service providers are now playing important roles in the ecosystem. They cover advanced manufacturing sectors such as automotive, steel, shipbuilding, chip and aerospace and IT service providers like software, industrial automation and AI algorithm developers, according to the commission.
A city-level industrial AI model guideline was published on Friday, which will standardize the city's industrial AI development.
The guideline was issued by 22 organizations including Shanghai Corpus, the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association, Shanghai AI Lab, China Unicom and Baosight Software (a subsidiary of Baosteel). It gives principles and framework for the implementation of the industrial AI models, providing guidance in infrastructure, corpus, model, intelligent body, application and security layers, the organizations said.
By 2027, China will implement and upgrade 2 million industrial software and 800,000 industrial operating systems, mainly with domestic development and patents, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said previously. It ensures a safe and control-able environment for China's industry Internet development.
In the future, Shanghai will develop core technologies such as multi-mode AI and establish an open and collaborative ecosystem, covering industrial corpus, AI model application and integration among cloud, software and hardware, Zhang added.