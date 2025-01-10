Biz / Economy

Shanghai unveils initiatives to bolster industrial Internet sector

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:32 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
A batch of firms, applications, joint labs, public platforms and service providers will ensure a safe and controllable environment for China's industrial and technical development.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:32 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
Shanghai unveils initiatives to bolster industrial Internet sector
Ti Gong

A batch of joint labs were founded in Shanghai on Friday.

Shanghai has announced a number of measures to support the city's industrial Internet development, such as drafting an industrial large language model guideline, launching service platforms and authorizing professional service providers to boost digital transformation, city officials said on Friday.

A batch of city-level industrial Internet pioneering firms, applications, joint labs, public platforms and service providers were revealed at a conference, held by the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association.

"It's essential for Shanghai to build a complete and stable (industrial Internet) ecosystem, to empower the city's high-quality development and boost digital transformation and innovation," said Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The local industrial Internet industry revenue hit 180 billion yuan (US$24.7 billion) last year. A total of 45 competitive industrial giant firms and over 100 digital service providers are now playing important roles in the ecosystem. They cover advanced manufacturing sectors such as automotive, steel, shipbuilding, chip and aerospace and IT service providers like software, industrial automation and AI algorithm developers, according to the commission.

Shanghai unveils initiatives to bolster industrial Internet sector
Ti Gong

Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, emphasized the importance of a complete and safe industry chain.

A city-level industrial AI model guideline was published on Friday, which will standardize the city's industrial AI development.

The guideline was issued by 22 organizations including Shanghai Corpus, the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association, Shanghai AI Lab, China Unicom and Baosight Software (a subsidiary of Baosteel). It gives principles and framework for the implementation of the industrial AI models, providing guidance in infrastructure, corpus, model, intelligent body, application and security layers, the organizations said.

By 2027, China will implement and upgrade 2 million industrial software and 800,000 industrial operating systems, mainly with domestic development and patents, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said previously. It ensures a safe and control-able environment for China's industry Internet development.

In the future, Shanghai will develop core technologies such as multi-mode AI and establish an open and collaborative ecosystem, covering industrial corpus, AI model application and integration among cloud, software and hardware, Zhang added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhang Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     