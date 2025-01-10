Shanghai unveils initiatives to bolster industrial Internet sector

Shanghai has announced a number of measures to support the city's industrial Internet development, such as drafting an industrial large language model guideline, launching service platforms and authorizing professional service providers to boost digital transformation, city officials said on Friday.



A batch of city-level industrial Internet pioneering firms, applications, joint labs, public platforms and service providers were revealed at a conference, held by the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association.

"It's essential for Shanghai to build a complete and stable (industrial Internet) ecosystem, to empower the city's high-quality development and boost digital transformation and innovation," said Zhang Ying, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

The local industrial Internet industry revenue hit 180 billion yuan (US$24.7 billion) last year. A total of 45 competitive industrial giant firms and over 100 digital service providers are now playing important roles in the ecosystem. They cover advanced manufacturing sectors such as automotive, steel, shipbuilding, chip and aerospace and IT service providers like software, industrial automation and AI algorithm developers, according to the commission.