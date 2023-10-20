﻿
Shanghai's market regulators tackle bottlenecks in metrology

Shanghai's market regulators are enhancing measures to help companies tackle bottlenecks in metrology, while solving technical difficulties and optimizing the business environment.
Shanghai's market regulators are taking a series of measures to help companies tackle bottlenecks in the metrology field, and solve technical difficulties as the latest efforts to optimize the city's business environment.

They have established an industry metrology platform in the Yangtze River Delta region with their counterparts in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces, with the platform forming a bridge to match the metrology demand and relevant solutions for suppliers.

On Friday, the technical demands of four companies in Shanghai and the three provinces were taken by research institutes and manufacturers, such as COMAC Shanghai Aircraft Manufacturing Co Ltd with cooperation agreements signed.

Under the platform, Shanghai High Gain, a BeiDou high-precision satellite navigation and positioning core technology and system solution provider, received an automatic testing system software targeting the BeiDou navigation terminal.

"It solved the technical headache confronting us for four years and helped us achieve an entire digital and intelligent process, significantly improving our manufacturing efficiency and product quality," said Chen Tao, a representative of the company.

"The platform is worth a thumbs-up," he added.

This year, the platform received 84 technical inquiries covering integrated circuits, high-end equipment, automobile, biomedicine and artificial intelligence in the region. Among them, 43 have been paired up, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
