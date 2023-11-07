﻿
CIIE's Shanghai Pavilion highlights time-honored brands

Hu Min
  17:47 UTC+8, 2023-11-07
With a vibrant exterior symbolizing the city's innovation and inclusivity, the Shanghai Pavilion at the China International Import Expo has set up seven thematic exhibition areas.
Ti Gong

The booth of Forest Cabin at the 6th China International Import Expo's attracts visitors.

Shanghai-based companies are taking active part in the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo, showcasing new products.

With a vibrant exterior symbolizing the city's innovation and inclusivity, the Shanghai Pavilion at the expo has set up seven thematic exhibition areas – on international procurement, turning exhibits into commodities, transforming exhibitors into investors, Belt and Road premiums, local brands going global, brand collaborations for international expansion, and innovation in time-honored brands, respectively.

The pavilion brings together a number of time-honored brands such as essential oil firm Dragon & Tiger, toothpaste brand Maxam and pencil maker Zhonghua.

Shanghai beauty brand Forest Cabin, registered in suburban Songjiang District, launched its upgraded camellia anti-ageing cream and essence oil at the expo, and is showcasing its upgraded product image with an oriental aesthetic reflection as a fourth-time CIIE attendee.

The new packaging bottles of its products draw inspiration from eastern artware and take the shape of a camellia petal to lure the young generation.

"The Shanghai Pavilion shows the image of China to the world and it reflects the history and culture of Shanghai," said Sun Laichun, founder of Forest Cabin. "Thanks to the platform, our sales revenue has maintained steady growth over the past four years."

CIIE's Shanghai Pavilion highlights time-honored brands
Ti Gong

A booth at the CIIE's Shanghai Pavilion showcases skincare products.

Some time-honored brands have been witnesses to the history and culture of China for over a century and have played an important role in the country's economic growth.

They carry the memories of generations.

Shanghai Zhonghua Pharmaceutical Co in suburban Qingpu District, which owns essential oil brand Dragon & Tiger, launched a special gift box designed for the CIIE which contains a sachet, automobile fragrance and refreshing essence with a guochao (China chic) touch.

"We have been participating in the CIIE for several years as a time-honored brand and we want to display our enterprise spirit and the splendor of Shanghai's time-honored brands to the world via the platform," said Xie Juxiang, a company representative.

CIIE's Shanghai Pavilion highlights time-honored brands
Hu Min / SHINE

The Shanghai Pavilion

