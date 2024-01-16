Delivery ceremony of FSRU Etyfa Prometheas held

The delivery ceremony of Etyfa Prometheas, a Floating Storage Regasification Unit, was held at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal 2 on Changxing Island on Tuesday.

The delivery ceremony of Etyfa Prometheas, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit, which will supply clean natural gas to the Vasilikos Power Plant in Cyprus, was held at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal 2 on Changxing Island on Tuesday.

FSRU Etyfa Prometheas, modified by China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau's Galea LNGC and an undertaking of Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, is the first MOSS spherical tank type LNGC modification FSRU project in China and the first "the Belt and Road" energy project between Chinese enterprises and the European Union.

Converted from a simple Liquefied Gas Carrier (LNGC) to an FSRU, Etyfa Prometheas will serve an LNG terminal in Cyprus that is under development.

The FSRU has a length of 296 meters, a width of 46 meters, and stores 137,000 cubic meters of LNG. Its regasification capacity is 4×105 MMSCFD.

It will transfer the natural gas to the final recipient at a maximum pressure of up to 70 Barg for a quantity of 250 cubic meters per hour.

The project is the largest engineering project in Cyprus in recent years, an important component of the European country's national energy strategy, and a significant step toward achieving EU emission reduction targets and increasing the proportion of natural gas power generation.

The FSRU will help Cyprus reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent and slash electricity generation costs by 15 to 25 percent.

