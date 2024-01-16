Biz / Event

Delivery ceremony of FSRU Etyfa Prometheas held

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
The delivery ceremony of Etyfa Prometheas, a Floating Storage Regasification Unit, was held at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal 2 on Changxing Island on Tuesday.
Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-16       0
Delivery ceremony of FSRU Etyfa Prometheas held
Ti Gong

The delivery ceremony of Etyfa Prometheas, an FSRU, which will supply clean natural gas to the Vasilikos Power Plant in Cyprus, was successfully held at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal 2 on Tuesday.

The delivery ceremony of Etyfa Prometheas, a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit, which will supply clean natural gas to the Vasilikos Power Plant in Cyprus, was held at the Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Terminal 2 on Changxing Island on Tuesday.

FSRU Etyfa Prometheas, modified by China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau's Galea LNGC and an undertaking of Shanghai COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry, is the first MOSS spherical tank type LNGC modification FSRU project in China and the first "the Belt and Road" energy project between Chinese enterprises and the European Union.

Converted from a simple Liquefied Gas Carrier (LNGC) to an FSRU, Etyfa Prometheas will serve an LNG terminal in Cyprus that is under development.

The FSRU has a length of 296 meters, a width of 46 meters, and stores 137,000 cubic meters of LNG. Its regasification capacity is 4×105 MMSCFD.

It will transfer the natural gas to the final recipient at a maximum pressure of up to 70 Barg for a quantity of 250 cubic meters per hour.

The project is the largest engineering project in Cyprus in recent years, an important component of the European country's national energy strategy, and a significant step toward achieving EU emission reduction targets and increasing the proportion of natural gas power generation.

The FSRU will help Cyprus reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent and slash electricity generation costs by 15 to 25 percent.

Delivery ceremony of FSRU Etyfa Prometheas held
Ti Gong

Another view of the delivery ceremony on Tuesday.

Delivery ceremony of FSRU Etyfa Prometheas held
Ti Gong

The delivery ceremony

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Belt and Road Initiative
COSCO
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     