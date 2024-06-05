﻿
Exhibition highlights a greener future for everyone

The Carbon Neutrality Expo Lingang Group exhibition booth which is now open to the public, symbolizes the connection between environmental protection, technology, and the future.
Ti Gong

The zero carbon tree at the Carbon Neutrality Expo Lingang Group exhibition booth.

The "official opening" displayed on the screen marked the unveiling of the Carbon Neutrality Expo Lingang Group exhibition booth to the public on Wednesday, and also symbolized the connection between environmental protection and technology.

The 2024 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products, and Achievements, will run through Saturday at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, showcasing significant achievements and emerging trends in the realm of carbon neutrality.

Ti Gong

The Lingang Group's exhibition booth revolves around the main theme of "low-carbon Lingang, green future."

The Lingang Group's exhibition booth revolves around the main theme of "low-carbon Lingang, green future," with "park greening and industry greening" as the two major lines, and sets up nine themed exhibition areas.

Together with its industrial parks, leading enterprises, and more than 200 ecological partners, Lingang Group is showcasing its latest exploration and effectiveness in promoting industrial green development and building high-quality green industrial parks, and has gathered more than 200 cutting-edge green and low-carbon technologies, innovative products, and demonstration scenarios to display.

Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy food cooked by smokeless cooking robots.

The original aspiration of the exhibition area design is to link the national and Shanghai strategic situation, covering themes such as urban renewal, productive service industry, green industrial parks, green finance, waste-free cities, green living, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance).

The content is led by green development and demonstrates how Lingang Group integrates various green resource elements to build a sustainable future.

Among the activities at the booth, visitors can taste food cooked by robots, and take a nap in a zero-carbon smart cabin.

Ti Gong

The art installation "Infinite Planet."

Many artistic elements are also incorporated into the onsite layout, such as the "Breath Flower" and art installation "Infinite Planet."

The Lingang Group hopes to persuade visitors that a green and low-carbon life is within reach.

There are apartments that promote a greener lifestyle and vehicles fueled by hydrogen in the International Innovation Cooperation Zone.

Source: City News Service
﻿
Follow Us

