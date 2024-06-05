New air routes, flights planned to meet summer vacation demand

New air routes and chartered tourist flights from Shanghai are planned this summer to both domestic and overseas destinations amid a tourism boom during the summer vacation

Ti Gong

A series of new air routes and chartered flights carrying tourists from Shanghai are planned this summer to both domestic and overseas destinations amid a tourism boom during the summer vacation, Shanghai Spring Tour announced on Wednesday.

Among these, 47 chartered flights will be operated daily between Shanghai and Turpan in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from July 5 to August 20.

Situated on the Silk Road, Turpan is home to 39 A-level tourist attractions and over 1,400 historical ruins and is a popular summer tourism destination. Turpan is known for its stunning desert landscapes and the local produce includes grapes and melons.

From June 18, chartered flights to the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province will take Shanghai travelers to explore the incredible landscapes with magnificent scenery of snowy mountains and pure mirror-like lakes as well as primitive forests, winding streams, and boundless grasslands.

Ti Gong

Chartered flights for tourists between Shanghai and Manchuria, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and popular summer resorts such as Changbai Mountain and Songyuan City in northeast China's Jilin Province will also be operated this summer.

The chartered flights between Shanghai and Changbai Mountain will operate every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from June 24.

To cope with the surging demand, several new direct air routes will be operated by Spring Airlines from July.

These include direct lines between Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Osaka, Japan; and between both Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and Shanghai, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; that are scheduled to start operation from July.

Bookings for summer vacation products this year have surpassed the same period last year, with study, summer resort, and chartered flight tours gaining popularity, according to Shanghai Spring Tour.