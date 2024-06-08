Cruise liner in tune with North Bund terminal

The "Blue Dream Melody" cruise liner left Shanghai North Bund International Passenger Center Cruise Terminal in Hongkou District on Thursday beginning its commercial maiden voyage.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The ship has a capacity of 1,580 passengers, boasts six restaurants, four bars and a cafe as well as a theater, swimming and spring facilities and a beauty salon.

It will operate 33 voyages through 2024 with the cruise terminal in Hongkou its home port.

The maiden voyage lasts five days and heads for Fukuoka in Japan.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Operated by Shanghai Blue Dream International Cruise Co, the ship will set sail on a 33-night tour in November, replicating the epic route of China's legendary mariner Zheng He's voyages to the Western Seas. The itinerary will pass through 10 countries such as Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, and link up the pearls of the sea with intangible cultural heritage.

"Hongkou prospers and develops based on the sea and our ports, and it has formed an economic system featuring high-end shipping services," said Li Qian, Party secretary of Hongkou District.

"We hope to continually develop the cruise economy represented by the 'Blue Dream Melody,' and to vigorously promote the integrated development of commerce, culture and sports."