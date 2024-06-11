﻿
Biz / Event

Senior-care exhibition to showcase innovative products

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
The International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Healthcare Shanghai 2024, known as China Aid, will feature 450 exhibitors, including 100 from overseas.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
Senior-care exhibition to showcase innovative products
Ti Gong

A file photo of the International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Healthcare Shanghai

Innovative technologies, solutions, and services benefiting the elderly citizens will be highlighted at an expo set to open in the Pudong New Area on Thursday as part of the "silver economy."

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau announced on Tuesday that the three-day International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Healthcare Shanghai 2024, also known as China Aid, will bring together approximately 450 exhibitors, including 100 overseas exhibitors from Japan, the Netherlands, and Australia, to display their latest products and services.

The exhibition will span 46,000 square meters and include six sections: senior-care services, nursing services, rehabilitative devices, rehabilitation and medical treatment, health management, and livable architecture.

After 24 years of development, the event has grown into a world-class comprehensive industry fair for the wellbeing of the aged.

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai have been hosting the event since 2000.

Overall, exhibitors showcasing breakthrough technologies and senior-care science and technology goods will make up 25 percent of the total this year.

These will comprise portable intelligent wearable equipment, a millimeter wave radar monitoring system, and sleep and respiratory management solutions for the elderly.

An AI alarming system allows elders to inform others in the event of an emergency by just knocking, as the system recognizes the signal by pounding on the wall or desk and supports dialect alerts.

Event info:

Date: 9:30am-5pm, June 13-14; 9:30am-3pm, June 15

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     