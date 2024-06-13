Future of technology at 2024 CTIS in the Pudong New Area

From AR tour guides to virtual rehabilitation for the elderly suffering from cognitive impairment, technologies are reshaping culture and tourism as well as senior care industries.

From augmented reality (AR) tour guides and travel photography to virtual rehabilitation of cognitive impairment systems, technologies are reshaping culture and tourism as well as senior care industries as observed at the 2024 CTIS (Consumer Technology & Innovation Show) in the Pudong New Area on Thursday.

Covering about 40,000 square meters at Shanghai New International Expo Center, the event comprises displays at three pavilions with nine display areas such as robotics, metaverse, artificial intelligence and new-energy automobiles, leading new trends in consumer technology.

Ti Gong

It has set up seven core tracks and has attracted more than 600 science and technology brands, startups, and consumer electronics companies.

An AR travel photography machine at the Guangzhou Heguang Culture Technology Co Ltd booth, which uses AR technology to capture composite photos of various scenes for tourists, attracted big crowds. The company specializing in AR cultural tourism development brings its immersive cultural and tourism experiences to a number of venues such as museums, archaeological parks, theme parks, and tourist attractions.

Ti Gong

"The application of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, mixed realty, naked eye 3D, holographic projection and intellisense enrich the experience of tourists," said Ran Qin, partner and business director of the company. "AR technology has a particular prefect match with exhibits at museums," he said.

People will see virtual images in the real world after putting on AR tour guide glasses, such as the re-enactment of historical scenes and real-time navigation, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of the history, culture, and environment of the location.

"In fact, AR technology brings cultural relics alive," he said.

With the implementation of the integration strategy of culture and tourism, the immersive cultural and tourism industry is becoming an important engine to power the development of scenic spots and rural revitalization, experts said.

Ti Gong

In the track of senior care, a virtual rehabilitation of cognitive impairment system by Shanghai Ugion Technology Co Ltd enables elderly citizens suffering from cognitive impairment to conduct rehabilitative training in a virtual environment.

They will achieve a number of motions such as picking, throwing and knocking in the virtual world and the comprehensive rehabilitation management platform will make an intelligent evaluation of their rehabilitation level, change difficulty levels and establish health file and management of family doctors for them.

"The virtual technology also helps reconstruct scenes from the past that might resonate with older people whose long-term memory is much sharper than short-term memory to ease their level of cognitive disorder," said a staff member.

Ti Gong

Event info:

Date: 9am-5pm, June 14; 9am-3pm, June 15



Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center 上海新国际博览中心

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区龙阳路2345号