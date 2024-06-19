Biz / Event

Qianjiang emerges as new innovation center in Hangzhou

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
Qianjiang Century City in Hangzhou unveiled a set of attractive packages in Shanghai to attract investment and skilled individuals, and opportunities in the Yangtze River Delta.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:14 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
Qianjiang emerges as new innovation center in Hangzhou
Ti Gong

The development of Qianjiang Century City is on the fast track.

Qianjiang Century City, on the south bank of the Qiantang River, announced a series of incentive packages in Shanghai on Tuesday to attract investment and talent and eying opportunities from the Yangtze River Delta region.

Hangzhou International Expo Center, the main venue of the G20 Hangzhou Summit, and Hangzhou Asian Games Village have boosted development in Century City, which has a population of 210,000 and covers 25.64 square kilometers. It is 18 kilometers from Xiaoshan International Airport and 10 kilometers from Hangzhou East Railway Station.

"As an important window displaying the urbanization and international development level of Xiaoshan and Hangzhou to the world, Qianjiang Century City has accelerated the convergence of global business, talent, fund, technology and information flow, making it the most active area in terms of innovation and entrepreneurship in Hangzhou with broad development prospects," said Jiang Yongzhu, deputy Party secretary and director of Xiaoshan District.

Qianjiang emerges as new innovation center in Hangzhou
Ti Gong

Qianjiang Century City has 75 high-end office buildings, 11 of which have tax income exceeding 100 million yuan (US$13.7 million). In 2022 and 2023, its fiscal revenue surpassed 10 billion yuan. The headquarters of CZBank, NetEase CloudMusic, and Chinese electric vehicle brand Zeekr are all based here.

Shanghai implemented a series of favorable policies and incentives to entice firms and professionals to the new metropolis. New headquarters enterprises will receive a subsidy of up to 36 million yuan, while newly established corporate financial institutions will receive up to 50 million yuan in subsidies.

In terms of the performing and sports markets, newly established performance entities, sports, exhibition, and convention agencies would receive up to 1 million yuan in support based on their company revenue, with additional incentives including a housing subsidy of up to 8 million yuan for talent.

A new professional housing project opened at Hangzhou Asian Games Village. According to the blueprint, the 5.39-square-kilometer Qiantang Bay Future Headquarters Base in Century City will house top firms, international organization headquarters, and "unicorn" enterprises.

Qianjiang emerges as new innovation center in Hangzhou
Ti Gong

Night view of the Century City

Qianjiang emerges as new innovation center in Hangzhou
Ti Gong
Qianjiang emerges as new innovation center in Hangzhou
Ti Gong

Qianjiang has stepped up cooperation with Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
NetEase
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     