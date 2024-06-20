﻿
Dubai roadshow to entice Chinese tourists

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism announced several new initiatives in Shanghai to boost China-Dubai trade and tourism.
Ti Gong

Museum of the Future

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced a series of new initiatives in Shanghai on Wednesday to strengthen travel and trade cooperation between China and Dubai.

There are currently direct flights from 14 Chinese cities to Dubai, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Chengdu, and the network will be expanded further, DET announced in Shanghai.

DET has been implementing a "China Ready" strategy. According to DET, both Alipay and WeChat are now widely recognized in Dubai, providing consumers with a familiar digital platform alternative while also making transactions smooth for Chinese travelers.

Alipay has rolled out tax refunds at Dubai airports, a feature that was previously offered through WeChat, and both platforms are also accepted on transportation services such as metros and taxis, DET said.

Ti Gong

Dubai skyline

China remains a crucial market for Dubai. In 2023, the city had 620,000 visitors from China, and in the first four months of 2024 alone, about 290,000 visitors made the trip, representing a 102 percent increase over the same period in 2023.

The roadshow brought together 23 suppliers from Dubai's travel industry, including airlines, hotels, attractions, shopping malls, and destination management firms, to market the latest Dubai tourism resources and services to Chinese tourism professionals.

"DET has long recognized the importance of the Chinese outbound tourism market and the strong affinity visitors from China have shown towards Dubai, making it a major contributor to our continued growth," said Saud Hareb AlMheiri, assistant manager at DET.

Throughout the roadshow, Emirates Airline and the Dubai Health Care Authority, among others, highlighted the city's diverse offerings and tourism resources, which cater to a wide range of travel goals and demands.

DET's mainland China roadshow 2024 will also visit Beijing, Chengdu, and Guangzhou.

Ti Gong

Burj Al Arab

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
