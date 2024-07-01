﻿
Tourism surge drives flight ticket rates up 50 percent

Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:16 UTC+8, 2024-07-01
The "China travel" boom is sweeping the country, with incoming tourist orders this summer up 100 percent and flight ticket prices jumping by up to 50 percent.
Fu Shenshuang / Ti Gong

Enchanting Shaoguan

China's tourism business is experiencing a strong revival this summer, driving up air ticket prices by up to 50 percent.

The "China travel" boom is sweeping the country, with incoming tourist orders this summer up 100 percent from the same period last year, according to Trip.com, China's global travel service provider.

Overall, orders from 14 countries, including Germany, Malaysia, and Thailand, who enjoy visa-free entrance into China have increased by 150 percent, with Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Kunming among the popular incoming tourist destinations, Trip.com claimed.

Long-distance journeys are popular options for both domestic and outbound tourist markets, with major sporting events such as the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 generating a travel boom to Europe, with tourist orders to France and Germany increasing by 80 percent and 150 percent, respectively, it said.

Ti Gong

Yunnan dance performance

Tongcheng Travel, an online travel operator, said that the average air ticket price for domestic routes for the two weeks after June 22 was 795 yuan (US$109), up 7 percent from a week earlier, with certain popular routes experiencing growth rates of more than 20 percent.

Air tickets for international flights in early July had already recorded about a 50 percent increase from the same period in June. The jump is expected to accelerate in mid- and late-July due to the summer holiday travel peak, it said.

Domestic culture and tourism authorities have increased their efforts to attract visitors in anticipation of the summer tourism boom.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province has displayed its summer tourism splendor in Shanghai to strengthen cultural and tourism connections, with coordinated efforts planned to increase Yunnan and Shanghai's tourism markets.

The Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism has produced a list of ten summer resorts, including Chuxiong, Yuxi, Dali, Lijiang, and Baoshan, known for their cool summer temperatures.

Ti Gong

Elephant mascots of Yunnan

Mount Fangshan, in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, has 70 percent forest cover and a 17-degree summer temperature, making it an ideal summer resort alternative.

The Yulong (Jade Dragon) Snow Mountain is Lijiang City's largest natural air conditioner, while the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden features not only a variety of magical rainforest plants but also a dreamlike summer scene with fireflies flickering everywhere at night. This summer, the botanical park launched a night tour program that takes guests into the magical land of rare plants.

Erhai Lake in Dali, Yixiang Town in Pu'er, Fuxian Lake in Yuxi, Gengga Village in Baoshan, and Yuanmou Earth Forest Scenic Area in Chuxiong are some recommended places to go stargazing in the summer.

Shanghai and Yunnan will undertake coordinated promotion activities to entice inbound travelers.

Ti Gong

Shaoguan

Shaoguan, a tourist-rich city in south China's Guangdong Province, has also increased its collaboration with Shanghai in the cultural and tourism sectors, launching 1,000 tourist groups this summer and releasing cultural and tourism programs seeking business investment.

On Friday, Shaoguan launched 78 cultural and tourism projects for business investment in Shanghai, and tour groups of 1,000 Shanghai residents will go to the city this summer.

There are 30 ecological and health tour initiatives, 17 historical and culture-themed projects, and 11 hotel and bed and breakfast projects.

Among these, one will transform Caoxi Culture Town into a Zen-style tourism destination.

Shaoguan has quite a few tourist attractions, including 44 3A and above sites.

Mount Danxia, a World Natural Heritage Site, a world geopark, a national nature reserve, and the source of the Danxia landform, features over 680 peaks and pillars of varying shapes and sizes. It also houses the Ancient Meiguan Pass, Zhuji Lane, Nanhua Buddhist Temple, Nanling National Forest Park, and Jinji Ridge.

Ti Gong

Shaoguan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
