Marriott International opens its 100th Sheraton Hotel in China

Marriott International is accelerating investment in China's booming hospitality industry with the announcement of more than 40 new upper upscale hotels by the end of 2025.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands, announced the opening of Sheraton Lanzhou Anning in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Monday, which marks the 100th Sheraton Hotel in China, where the brand made its market debut 50 years ago.

In the third quarter of this year, a new Sheraton hotel will open in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, and next year another three Sheraton hotels are scheduled to open in Xianyang, Shaanxi Province; Xiamen, Fujian Province; and Renhuai in Guizhou Province.

Marriott International operates nearly 270 upper upscale hotels in China at present.