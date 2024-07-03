﻿
Biz / Event

Marriott International opens its 100th Sheraton Hotel in China

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:22 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
Located in Lanzhou's Anning District, the new hotel welcomes guests as China's tourism business is set to experience a strong revival this summer, according to travel operators.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:22 UTC+8, 2024-07-03       0
Marriott International opens its 100th Sheraton Hotel in China
Ti Gong

The hotel overlooks the Lanzhou city landscape.

Marriott International is accelerating investment in China's booming hospitality industry with the announcement of more than 40 new upper upscale hotels by the end of 2025.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands, announced the opening of Sheraton Lanzhou Anning in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Monday, which marks the 100th Sheraton Hotel in China, where the brand made its market debut 50 years ago.

In the third quarter of this year, a new Sheraton hotel will open in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, and next year another three Sheraton hotels are scheduled to open in Xianyang, Shaanxi Province; Xiamen, Fujian Province; and Renhuai in Guizhou Province.

Marriott International operates nearly 270 upper upscale hotels in China at present.

Marriott International opens its 100th Sheraton Hotel in China
Ti Gong

The lobby of the new hotel in Lanzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     