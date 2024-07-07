Back of the net as Euro Cup fans spend big

The Euro Cup is increasing consumption across the nation, statistics reveal.

The Euro Cup is increasing consumption across the nation, statistics reveal. The booking popularity for "hotel viewing rooms" has increased by more than 300 percent compared with the same period last month since the knockout stage of Euro 2024 started on June 30, according to the report released by Tongcheng Travel. The report shows that since the Euro Cup started on June 15, the search popularity for "viewing rooms" on the platform has increased by 210 percent month on month.

Hotels with large screens and audio-visual facilities are the most popular among football fans, and hotels near bars and other entertainment venues are also popular choices for young people to book rooms to watch the games, according to the report. The booking popularity of such rooms in Chengdu, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai was the highest, it indicated. Data shows that during the event, the prices of hotel rooms equipped with home theater systems, high-definition giant screen projectors, and other facilities are often 10 and 30 percent higher than regular rooms, and there is a shortage of supply for viewing rooms in some popular business districts.

Have you ever watched a football match in a cinema? Shanghai football fans did so. Penya Blaugrana Shanghai, the die-hard fan club of Barcelona, organized a Euro Cup viewing event at Wanda Cinema in Wujiaochang area in Yangpu District on Friday night. The game was dubbed "the preview of the final," because of the head-to-head clash between the two hot favorites for the championship. Most Barcelona fans are also supporters of the Spanish national team. Before the match, a large gathering of Spanish fans assembled at the cinema entrance, dressed in Spanish or Barcelona jerseys. Many fans were waving or draped in Spanish flags and gearing up to cheer for the team. The cinema soon turned into a mecca for football carnival. In total, the event drew 130 soccer fans to the cinema. The club has been organizing offline viewing events for many years, but this is the first time hosting a cinema version.

"Although the cinema is somewhat limited, its 3D effects, audio-visual experience, and screen size are excellent," said Wu Ping, head of the club. "We look to try a new viewing experience." This novel mode of viewing football had many fans eager to anticipate the experience. "Watching the game with a group of like-minded friends in front of a huge screen creates an amazing atmosphere! I really enjoy it!" said Chen Hao, a club member who also brought his son to the event. Wu said he is considering booking a whole basketball court or bar if Spain enters the final round. "Soccer is a perfect match of Shanghai's summer night and economy," he added.