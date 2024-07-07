﻿
Biz / Event

Back of the net as Euro Cup fans spend big

﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Hu Min Zhang Chaoyan
  14:43 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0
The Euro Cup is increasing consumption across the nation, statistics reveal.
﻿ Hu Min
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Hu Min Zhang Chaoyan
  14:43 UTC+8, 2024-07-07       0

The Euro Cup is increasing consumption across the nation, statistics reveal.

The booking popularity for "hotel viewing rooms" has increased by more than 300 percent compared with the same period last month since the knockout stage of Euro 2024 started on June 30, according to the report released by Tongcheng Travel.

The report shows that since the Euro Cup started on June 15, the search popularity for "viewing rooms" on the platform has increased by 210 percent month on month.

Back of the net as Euro Cup fans spend big
Ti Gong

Fans celebrate a goal at the Wanda Cinema in Wujiaochang area.

Hotels with large screens and audio-visual facilities are the most popular among football fans, and hotels near bars and other entertainment venues are also popular choices for young people to book rooms to watch the games, according to the report.

The booking popularity of such rooms in Chengdu, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Shanghai was the highest, it indicated.

Data shows that during the event, the prices of hotel rooms equipped with home theater systems, high-definition giant screen projectors, and other facilities are often 10 and 30 percent higher than regular rooms, and there is a shortage of supply for viewing rooms in some popular business districts.

Back of the net as Euro Cup fans spend big
Ti Gong

On the big screen.

Have you ever watched a football match in a cinema? Shanghai football fans did so.

Penya Blaugrana Shanghai, the die-hard fan club of Barcelona, organized a Euro Cup viewing event at Wanda Cinema in Wujiaochang area in Yangpu District on Friday night.

The game was dubbed "the preview of the final," because of the head-to-head clash between the two hot favorites for the championship.

Most Barcelona fans are also supporters of the Spanish national team. Before the match, a large gathering of Spanish fans assembled at the cinema entrance, dressed in Spanish or Barcelona jerseys. Many fans were waving or draped in Spanish flags and gearing up to cheer for the team. The cinema soon turned into a mecca for football carnival.

In total, the event drew 130 soccer fans to the cinema.

The club has been organizing offline viewing events for many years, but this is the first time hosting a cinema version.

Back of the net as Euro Cup fans spend big
Ti Gong

Fans at a cinema.

"Although the cinema is somewhat limited, its 3D effects, audio-visual experience, and screen size are excellent," said Wu Ping, head of the club. "We look to try a new viewing experience."

This novel mode of viewing football had many fans eager to anticipate the experience.

"Watching the game with a group of like-minded friends in front of a huge screen creates an amazing atmosphere! I really enjoy it!" said Chen Hao, a club member who also brought his son to the event.

Wu said he is considering booking a whole basketball court or bar if Spain enters the final round.

"Soccer is a perfect match of Shanghai's summer night and economy," he added.

Back of the net as Euro Cup fans spend big
Ti Gong

The event was popular.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
Wujiaochang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     