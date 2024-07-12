Traditional restaurants update mooncake fillings for young palates

With the Mid-Autumn Festival still two months away, Shanghai's time-honored restaurants are fully prepared for the festival known as one of the most important moments in the year for family reunions by Chinese people.

It seems that most people's impression of the traditional mooncake is that it is stuffed with pork, sweet-bean paste, lotus-seed paste, or wuren -- a five-nut stuffing that includes peanuts and walnuts. This deters many as the pork may be a little bit greasy, and red bean paste may be too sweet.

Forget the old styles as this year's new flavors will overturn outdated impressions.

Shanghai's oldest Cantonese-style eatery Xing Hua Lou, which dates back to 1851, announced on Thursday that it had launched four new flavors, from salted egg yolk and dried meat floss to kumquat and Spanish ham for this year's festival. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on September 21 this year.

Salted egg yolk and dried meat floss is the best-known and most popular stuffing of qingtuan – a glutinous rice ball and traditional snack for the Qingming Festival, developed by Xing Hua Lou, and the restaurant made the bold approach of putting it into mooncakes for the first time.