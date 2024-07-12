﻿
Biz / Event

Huaihai Road business circle hustle and bustle for 'Shanghai Summer'

Business, tourism, culture, and food activities at the Huaihai Road business circle are part of the city's three-month "Shanghai Summer" program.
A slew of activities blending business, tourism, culture, and food elements will be launched at the Huaihai Road business circle, a Shanghai landmark commercial hub as part of the city's ongoing three-month "Shanghai Summer" program.

Huaihai Road is known as one of Shanghai's most elegant and fashionable streets, and one of the most popular tourist and shopping destinations.

Teaming up with China Eastern Airlines, Huaihai Group will host an outdoor time-honored brand pop-up activity with a flying theme, and invite children to explore the hidden gems of the street through October.

At the same time, time-honored brand themed flights will be launched with a crossover approach.

The iconic street is lined with an array of time-honored food stores and restaurants such as Guangmingcun Restaurant, Laodachang, Red House Restaurant, and Harbin Bakery, which bear the memory of generations. They will host discounted activities during "Shanghai Summer."

The three months of activities aim to showcase the cultural essence and unique charm of the street, boost summer sales, and turn the street into a high-quality leisure tourism destination in summer, according to the group.

Nearly 60 discounted events, IP activities, and lucky draws will be held at Huaihai Road business circle.

Based on the three-year action plan for the upgrade of commercial circles in Shanghai between 2024 and 2026 released in April, the business circle will be developed into an elegant and fashionable commercial circle with global influence.

