Huaihai Road business circle hustle and bustle for 'Shanghai Summer'

A slew of activities blending business, tourism, culture, and food elements will be launched at the Huaihai Road business circle, a Shanghai landmark commercial hub as part of the city's ongoing three-month "Shanghai Summer" program.

Huaihai Road is known as one of Shanghai's most elegant and fashionable streets, and one of the most popular tourist and shopping destinations.

Teaming up with China Eastern Airlines, Huaihai Group will host an outdoor time-honored brand pop-up activity with a flying theme, and invite children to explore the hidden gems of the street through October.